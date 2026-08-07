Arsenal enters negotiations over Ferran Torres transfer

Arsenal are seriously considering Barcelona forward Ferran Torres as they look to strengthen their attack before the transfer window closes. Mikel Arteta’s side had planned to sign several high-profile players during the summer transfer window, but after negotiations for their main targets ended unsuccessfully, the London club was forced to seek alternatives. Goal.com reports .

According to information published by CaughtOffside, Arsenal’s management are closely monitoring the Spanish player’s situation to strengthen the wings of their attack. The Gunners’ search in the transfer market is proving difficult. Although the club have signed several new players this summer, finding an elite-level winger has become a headache for Mikel Arteta.

Transfer market failures and the collapse of the original plan

The London club suffered several significant setbacks during the summer transfer window. Chelsea signed Morgan Rogers, while Arsenal’s pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola ended after the player preferred a move to Liverpool. However, the biggest blow for the team was the failure to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

Arsenal had hoped to take advantage of the Brazilian winger’s contract nearing its end. However, those hopes completely faded after the player signed a huge contract with the Madrid club running until June 2032. As a result, the club turned its attention to other players, particularly Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.

Ferran Torres’ position and the club’s internal situation

Ferran Torres, who previously played for Manchester City, is well known to Mikel Arteta, and his versatility across the front three could prove very useful to Arsenal. The 26-year-old is reportedly also attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain, although no official agreement has been reached so far.

CaughtOffside journalist Mark Brus reports that Arsenal representatives contacted the player’s agents and asked to be kept informed about his situation during the summer. Other sources insist that the London club is currently considering the matter only internally and is monitoring the situation from a distance.

In an interview with Sportico, Ferran Torres himself openly said that the Catalan club must show how much it needs his services. The Spanish footballer admitted that it was pleasing to receive offers from leading European clubs, adding that because he has a contract, he has the right to decide his own future.