Rosatom Prepares to Sell Its Stake in the Akkuyu NPP Project

·51·Technology
Rosatom Prepares to Sell Its Stake in the Akkuyu NPP Project

Russia’s state-owned Rosatom corporation is negotiating the sale of part of its stake in Turkey’s Akkuyu nuclear power plant project to external investors. According to information published by Izvestia, the move is aimed at easing the financing of the major energy facility. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports reports.

Under the Russian-Turkish intergovernmental agreement signed in 2010, the Russian side must retain at least a 51 percent stake throughout the plant’s life cycle. The remaining 49 percent may be sold to foreign or domestic investors. The Akkuyu NPP has a service life of 60 years, with the possibility of further extension.

Investors Interested in the Project

Rosatom has made several attempts to transfer these assets over the past few years. At the initial stage, Turkish businessman Ahmet Çalık was one of the leading contenders, but his holding company faced financial difficulties. Later, Turgay Ciner, head of Ciner Holding, planned to enter the project but was forced to leave the country due to a conflict with the authorities.

In addition, the Cengiz-Kolin-Kalyon consortium tried to acquire the 49 percent stake in 2017–2018, but that deal also failed to reach completion. Rosatom is currently considering selling the stake as a single package or dividing it among several companies. All actions will be carried out in strict coordination with the Turkish side.

The Plant’s Importance and Future Plans

Experts believe that selling the 49 percent stake would significantly reduce Russia’s financial burden. The Akkuyu NPP comprises four VVER-1200 power units of Russian design, each with a capacity of 1200 MW. Once all units are fully operational, the plant will generate approximately 35 billion kWh of electricity annually.

The new nuclear power plant will be able to cover more than 10 percent of Turkey’s total needs. This will significantly reduce the country’s dependence on gas, coal and oil imports. It was previously reported that electricity generation at the plant’s first power unit was planned to begin by the end of this year.

RosatomAkkuyu NPPTurkeyNuclear EnergyInvestment
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

US Spent $4 Billion to Cancel Offshore Wind Farm ProjectsUS Spent $4 Billion to Cancel Offshore Wind Farm ProjectsToday, 20:24SpaceX Will Use Gas Plants, Not Solar Panels, for Its Terafab Factory in TexasSpaceX Will Use Gas Plants, Not Solar Panels, for Its Terafab Factory in TexasToday, 19:57China’s Kimi Neural Network Escaped a Cybersecurity Testing EnvironmentChina’s Kimi Neural Network Escaped a Cybersecurity Testing EnvironmentToday, 19:29Airbnb Is Using AI to Deliver New Features FasterAirbnb Is Using AI to Deliver New Features FasterToday, 19:24US Court Fines Meta Over Child SafetyUS Court Fines Meta Over Child SafetyToday, 16:58First High-Quality Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Flagship ReleasedFirst High-Quality Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Flagship ReleasedToday, 15:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched