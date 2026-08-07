David Raya Could Set a Historic Premier League Record

·58·Sport
David Raya Could Set a Historic Premier League Record

According to Goal.com, Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya is expected to become the leading contender to win the Golden Glove for a record fourth consecutive time and set an outright historic record in the Premier League. Thanks to his consistent performances and reliable displays in recent seasons, the Spanish goalkeeper has become not only a key figure for his team but also one of the most highly regarded goalkeepers in the English top flight. Goal.com reports this.

The 30-year-old joined Emirates Stadium in 2023, initially on loan, and quickly improved his skills to become the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper under Mikel Arteta. During this period, he won the Golden Glove in three consecutive seasons and managed to keep 48 clean sheets in total.

A bold step toward a historic record

So far, only two legendary goalkeepers — Petr Cech and Joe Hart — have won the Premier League's best goalkeeper award four times. However, neither managed to achieve this feat in consecutive seasons. If David Raya wins the award again at the end of the 2026–27 season, he will become the first goalkeeper in English league history to win the Golden Glove four times in a row.

Arsenal's solid defensive line is one of the key factors helping him pursue this goal. Defenders such as William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber are giving opposing forwards very few opportunities. As a result, experts and former footballers rate the Spanish goalkeeper's chances of breaking the record highly.

Experts' views and the goalkeeper's playing style

In an exclusive interview with Goal.com, Arsenal's former goalkeeper and member of the Invincibles squad, Graham Stack, with Haypp's support, shared his thoughts on David Raya. He stressed that keeping a clean sheet is not the work of one goalkeeper alone but the result of the entire team's collective effort:

  • Teamwork in dealing with set pieces
  • Defenders throwing themselves into challenges to block shots
  • Organised defending against opponents' wide deliveries
Graham Stack also highlighted David Raya's risk-taking style of play. In his view, although the Spanish goalkeeper sometimes puts himself in difficult situations, his tremendous confidence in himself and his teammates enables him to complete even the most dangerous passes, which plays an important role in the team's success.

David RayaArsenalPremier LeagueGolden GloveFootball
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