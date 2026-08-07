Barcelona Faces Problems at Left-Back

Barcelona have encountered a serious problem while building their squad ahead of the new season. In particular, uncertainty remains at left-back, affecting head coach Hansi Flick’s plans. The report was published by Goal.com .

According to information published by AS, one of the team’s main hopes, Alejandro Balde, has been unable to fully participate in preseason training due to physical problems. The defender has yet to play a single minute, raising concerns among the club’s fans and specialists.

The Injury Is Being Kept Secret

Alejandro Balde was forced to miss the friendly against Birmingham as well as two other warm-up matches played by Hansi Flick’s side. The fact that the doctors and coaching staff are keeping the player’s condition secret has made the situation even more complicated.

According to media reports, the player’s health problems may be linked to complications from a hernia in the lower back or to groin pain. The latter possibility would be an even more serious headache for the coaching staff, as such injuries can prolong the recovery process.

At Risk of Missing His Opportunity

Last season, Balde lost his place in the starting lineup after João Cancelo joined the team. He was also unable to play at the World Cup. In this regard, preseason training was an ideal opportunity for the defender to regain his position and earn Hansi Flick’s trust.

The German coach repeatedly highlighted Balde’s significant potential last season, saying that he needed to improve his level of performance even further. However, unexpected physical problems are preventing the young defender from proving himself, leaving his prospects for the new season in doubt.