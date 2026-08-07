Tottenham категорically refuse to sell Cristian Romero to Arsenal

Tottenham, one of the leading teams in the English Premier League, have categorically stated that they have no intention of allowing their captain, Cristian Romero, to join their main rivals Arsenal. With the transfer window close to shutting, it has become clear that an unexpected deal between the North London derby rivals will not happen. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have unexpectedly shown interest in the Argentine centre-back as they look to strengthen their defence. The move was prompted by a serious injury suffered by one of the team’s key defenders, William Saliba. The Frenchman played through pain during World Cup matches and has now been ruled out for an extended period.

Defensive problems and unsuccessful attempts

Saliba’s absence has forced the reigning champions to act decisively in the transfer market. Although surgery is not required, the French defender is certain to miss a significant part of the season. Arsenal had earlier submitted an official offer for Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa. However, Villa rejected the bid, demanding £60 million for the Englishman.

After that, Arsenal turned their attention to Cristian Romero. However, Tottenham have firmly stated that they will not sell a player to their main rivals. Given the intense rivalry between the clubs, the transfer is considered virtually impossible.

Romero’s future and interest from European clubs

Having lost the Arsenal option, Tottenham have indicated that they are prepared to sell the defender only to foreign clubs. According to GOAL.com, Atlético Madrid are trying to take advantage of the situation. The Spanish giants continue to pursue the 28-year-old centre-back.

Tottenham were previously reported to have reached an agreement with Inter Milan over a €40 million (£34 million) transfer. However, Romero has still not agreed personal terms with the Serie A club, leaving the door open for other suitors.

It is worth noting that Tottenham’s management had already prepared for Cristian Romero’s potential departure. The North London club have significantly strengthened their defence during the transfer window:

Jan Paul van Hecke was signed from Brighton for £52 million

Marcos Senesi joined the team from Bournemouth as a free agent

It will become clear which league Cristian Romero will continue his career in after negotiations in the coming days.