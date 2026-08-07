20 types of “friends” who can ruin your life: Distance yourself from them immediately!

·149·For Life
20 types of “friends” who can ruin your life: Distance yourself from them immediately!

Psychologists say that a person is an average reflection of the five people closest to them. However, there are some "friends" whose relationships can seriously damage your mental health, career and personal development.

Psychology and personal growth experts have identified 20 types of toxic people who should be immediately removed from your circle of friends.

20 types of toxic people you should not befriend:

  1. Pathological liar — the truth has no value to them. It is impossible to build a sincere relationship with them.

  2. Traitor (betrayer) — when it serves their interests and benefits them, they will sell you out without a second thought.

  3. Envious person — secretly resents your success and hates your achievements.

  4. Know-it-all and constant comparer — always competes: everything is either worse for them than it is for you, or deliberately presented as better.

  5. Gossip — spreads your closest secrets to everyone around them like wildfire.

  1. Drama addict — lives in constant conflict and chaos and tries to drag you into the same environment.

  2. User — appears only when they need something, help or money.

  3. False well-wisher — smiles sweetly to your face, but secretly and behind your back hopes for your defeat.

  4. Narcissist (self-important person) — believes the world revolves around them and thinks only about themselves.

  5. Constant complainer — mentally exhausts you with endless complaints and negative energy.

  1. Manipulator — plays with your emotions and twists everything around to control you.

  2. Hypocrite (two-faced person) — says one thing, but does something completely different in practice and behind your back.

  3. Disrespectful person — does not take you, your time or your feelings into consideration.

  4. Commitment dodger — cannot be relied on in difficult times and avoids responsibility.

  5. Pessimist (prone to despondency) — destroys your dreams and extinguishes your enthusiasm before you even begin.

  1. Lazy person — lives expecting you to handle all the hard work and responsibilities.

  2. Blamer — never takes responsibility for their own mistakes and always blames others.

  3. Constant "victim" — presents themselves as the one who has suffered, no matter the circumstances, yet is never at fault.

  4. Reckless risk-taker — drags you toward dangerous and wrong decisions through their thoughtless actions.

  5. Boundary violator — never respects your personal space or boundaries.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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