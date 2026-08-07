North Korea Recommends Dog Soup to Combat Heat

·602·World
North Korea Recommends Dog Soup to Combat Heat

Amid an unprecedented heat wave in North Korea, the country’s authorities have issued an unusual recommendation to the public. State media are advising people to eat soups made with dog and chicken meat to protect themselves from the hot weather.

According to local media, on August 6, the air temperature in the country rose to 36.7 degreesThis is considered the highest temperature recorded in North Korea since meteorological observations began.

The ruling Workers’ Party of Korea’s Rodong Sinmun newspaper published advice from a doctor at Pyongyang General Hospital on proper nutrition during the summer season. Alongside foods that help cool the body, such as watermelon, cucumber and mung beans, the recommendations listed dog meat soup, fish and porridge made with red beans as beneficial foods.

The newspaper singled out dog meat soup as a traditional national dish eaten in summer. Citing a popular saying, the authors claimed that such soup is considered a “remedy” even if it is spilled.

It was also reported that earlier this year, the country held a nationwide competition for the best dish made with dog meat. In addition, the state news agency KCNA also recognized chicken soup prepared with ginseng, rice and jujube as a beneficial summer dish.

Meanwhile, state television is advising citizens to drink more water in hot weather, swim, exercise outdoors with caution and pay special attention to their health.

The authorities have not reported any heat-related deaths in the country. However, in neighboring South Korea, more than 20 people have died as a result of a severe heat wave. There, temperatures rose to 42.5 degrees—the highest level recorded since observations began in 1904.

North KoreaPyongyangSouth KoreaRodong SinmunKCNA
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