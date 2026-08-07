Diego Forlán Appointed Uruguay National Team Head Coach

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Diego Forlán Appointed Uruguay National Team Head Coach

There has been a change of head coach in the Uruguay national football team. After Marcelo Bielsa left his position following a disappointing World Cup campaign, legendary former striker Diego Forlán was appointed interim head coach in his place. Goal.com reports this. Goal.com reports this.

The 47-year-old coach will now combine this role with managing the country's under-20 national team. He will lead the senior team until the national football federation completes its search for a permanent head coach.

World Cup Failure and Bielsa's Resignation

Uruguay's World Cup campaign under Marcelo Bielsa ended in disappointment. The team failed to progress from the group stage and exited the tournament. La Selección deeply frustrated its fans by collecting just two points in matches against Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia.

It is worth noting that Uruguay averaged 55% possession during the tournament, but this figure was not enough to keep Bielsa in his position. As a result, the federation's leadership made a decisive move and parted ways with the experienced coach.

Diego Forlán's Coaching Career and Responsibilities

According to Goal.com, Diego Forlán has limited coaching experience since ending his playing career. Before this, he had managed only Peñarol and Atenas. However, his reputation as a player and his service to the national team are unparalleled. Forlán made 112 appearances for Uruguay, scoring 36 goals, and won the Golden Ball at the 2010 World Cup.

The new head coach faces a wide range of responsibilities. He must motivate the national team's stars playing in Europe and restore a winning mentality within the squad. In addition to managing the senior team, Forlán must also prepare the under-20 national team for the next FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Diego Forlán will begin his first test as head coach on September 24, when Uruguay face Japan in a friendly. The federation plans to appoint a permanent coach by the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027.

Diego ForlánUruguayMarcelo BielsaFootballNational Team
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