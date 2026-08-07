Milan's New Coach Makes a Bold Statement: We Are Not Afraid of Our Rivals

Milan's new head coach Ruben Amorim spoke about the team's main goals and objectives for the new season. The Portuguese coach is aiming for major triumphs with the Rossoneri.

In an interview with the prestigious Italian La Gazzetta dello Sport Amorim discussed the team's potential and its plans on the European stage.

We must believe we can win the Europa League

According to the new head coach, the team's main task is to prepare for each match separately and fight for the best possible results in every competition:

The most important thing is to focus on each match individually. Our team is strong enough to win every game and every competition. If we move toward our goal step by step, we can achieve significant results. Speaking about the Europa League, we must believe that we can win the competition, Amorim said.

Plans to Return to Serie A and the Champions League

Assessing the competition in Serie A, Ruben Amorim stressed that a major club like Milan must never be left out of the title race:

Serie A is also ahead of us. Some of our rivals have a certain advantage because their coaches have been working with their teams for quite some time. But as Milan's head coach, I cannot say that we are unable to fight for the title. A great deal of work lies ahead — a new coach and changes to the squad. However, a great club like Milan must always fight for trophies. We will give everything for that. At the same time, we fully understand that qualifying for the Champions League is extremely important both financially and in terms of prestige, the coach concluded.

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