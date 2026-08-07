Rodri tells Real his decision: Why he chose Barcelona

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri’s transfer saga has entered its decisive stage. For a long time, Real Madrid’s midfielder had been one of the club’s main targets, but he ultimately chose a completely different path.

Most notably, Rodri did not leave the Madrid club in uncertainty. Out of respect for the negotiations with Real, he personally informed the club of his decision. Barcelona now have one major task remaining — reaching an agreement with Manchester City.

According to Cadena SER’s El Larguero programme, the player’s agent, Pablo Barquero, stressed during the negotiations that Real had conducted itself professionally and respectfully.

“Out of respect for Real, which behaved impeccably, Rodri personally informed the club that he had decided to join Barcelona.”

According to the source, Madrid had prepared a serious offer for Rodri, and the parties had been negotiating for the past two weeks. Nevertheless, the player made his final decision based on personal factors and preferred the Barcelona project.

This makes the situation much clearer for Real: instead of wasting time waiting for the player to change his mind, the club can focus on other options in the transfer market.

Now comes the negotiation with Manchester City

Rodri’s approval does not automatically complete the transfer.

The 30-year-old midfielder’s contract with Manchester City runs until June 30, 2027 Therefore, Barcelona must also reach an agreement with the English club to sign the player. Transfermarkt currently values his market price at around €50 million.

According to the British press, City have not completely abandoned the possibility of keeping their player. However, entering the final year of his contract could affect the club’s negotiating position. The Guardian reports that the Citizens could consider an offer of around £60 million.

So the main question is no longer whether Rodri wants the move — it is how much Barcelona are prepared to pay for him.

His status rose again after the World Cup

What makes Rodri’s decision even more interesting is that he is choosing Barcelona after enjoying one of the greatest tournaments of his career.

Spain defeated Argentina 1–0 in the 2026 World Cup final to become world champions for the second time in their history. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute of extra time.

Rodri played in all eight of Spain’s matches at the tournament and was named by FIFA the best player of the World Cup — the winner of the adidas Golden Ball award. In the final, he completed 101 of 105 passes and won 80% of his duels.

That is why his transfer would not simply be the signing of an experienced midfielder. Barcelona would effectively be competing for the chance to bring the best player at the World Cup into the heart of their team.

Is his seven-year spell at City coming to an end?

Rodri joined Manchester City from Atlético in the summer of 2019 and quickly became one of the most important players in Pep Guardiola’s system.

His importance at City cannot be measured only by goals or assists. Rodri developed into the link between defence and attack, a player who controls the tempo and assumes responsibility in the biggest matches.

It was with City that he won the Champions League, the Premier League and many other trophies. After winning the Ballon d’Or in 2024, Rodri added the 2026 World Cup and the tournament’s best-player award to his collection.

What would change in the heart of Barcelona’s midfield?

If the transfer goes through, the Catalans will acquire one of the key qualities they have been seeking in recent years — a defensive midfielder capable of controlling the game even under intense pressure.

Rodri’s strengths are not limited to winning the ball. He:

— controls the transition from defence to attack;

— rarely loses possession under pressure;

— knows how to slow the tempo or accelerate the game sharply;

— is not afraid to make decisions in major matches.

The arrival of such a player at Barcelona could affect not only the starting lineup but the team’s entire playing model.

The main decision has been made; now the price will decide

Just a few days ago, the battle between Real and Barcelona for Rodri was one of the main talking points. Now the situation has changed: the player’s choice is known, and the Madrid club has been informed directly.

However, the transfer still needs to be settled at club level.

If Barcelona can meet Manchester City’s demands, the World Cup’s best player could become one of the central figures of a new era at Camp Nou.

The biggest question is now different: Can Barcelona turn Rodri’s “yes” into a completed transfer?

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