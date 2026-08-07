19-year-old man jailed in Kashkadarya for harassing a minor girl

In Kitob district of Kashkadarya Region, a 19-year-old man was held administratively liable for inappropriate actions against a minor girl.

According to reports, at around 00:00 on June 12 of this year, the young man unlawfully entered the home of a minor girl he had previously known, violating the inviolability of her residence.

In addition, he had earlier held the girl by the hand and hugged her at a public catering establishment, as well as committing inappropriate acts of a sexual nature.

The case was heard in court. According to the court's decision, the young man was found guilty and sentenced to 5 days of administrative detention.