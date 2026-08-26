How to «save» and multiply your energy?

Focusing on yourself during the day does not mean cutting yourself off from the outside world. It is the habit of returning to yourself every hour by asking: «What is my current state? What do my body, thoughts, and feelings need?»

Try the following simple system to «conserve» and multiply your energy.

1. Start the day with yourself

As soon as you wake up, do not immediately dive into your phone. First, give yourself 5–10 minutes of time.

Ask yourself:

What is my body's condition today?

What am I feeling right now?

What are 1–3 most important things for me today?

How do I want to treat myself today?

These questions shift your attention back from the outside noise to yourself.

2. Connect with your body throughout the day

Stop for 30 seconds several times during the day.

Pay attention to the following:

are your shoulders tense;

how is your breathing;

do you feel hunger, thirst, or fatigue;

do you need to rest or move right now.

The body often signals to us, but we miss hearing it amidst phones, tasks, and the words of others.

3. Observe where you spend your energy

Ask yourself a single question in the evening:

«What gave me energy today, and what drained my energy?»

For example:

Gives energy Reduces energy Peaceful environment Excessive arguments Good conversation with loved ones Trying to please everyone Adequate rest Spending a long time on the phone An important task for yourself Overthinking other people's opinions Walks and light movement Unnecessary rushing

After a few days, your own personal «energy map» will appear.

4. You don't have to respond to everything

One of the habits that drains the most energy is reacting immediately to every message, remark, problem, and person.

Give yourself permission:

not to reply to every message immediately;

not to enter every dispute;

not to take on everyone's problems;

to say «no» sometimes.

Preserving your energy is not about building walls, it is about setting boundaries.

5. Take small breaks to «return to yourself»

Take 2-minute breaks 3–5 times a day.

Put your phone aside and:

Take 3–5 slow breaths. Focus on 3 things around you. Feel the sensations in your body. Ask yourself: «What do I need right now?»

The answer can be simple: drinking water, walking a bit, resting, focusing, or simply peace.

6. Choose one main intention for the day

Instead of placing heavy demands on yourself in the morning, set a single inner direction.

For example:

«Today I will not rush myself».

«Today I will focus my attention on important tasks».

«Today I will listen to my body's signals».

«Today I am not responsible for other people's moods».

«Today I will be attentive to myself rather than harsh».

Remembering this intention throughout the day will constantly bring your attention back to yourself.

7. Return your energy to yourself in the evening

Spend 5 minutes writing before sleep:

What affected me positively today?

What tired me out?

In which situation did I lose myself?

When was I in good touch with myself?

What will I do a little differently tomorrow?

The important thing is not to criticize yourself. Just observe.

The simplest formula

Stop → feel the body → realize the emotion → identify the need → take one small action for yourself.

For example:

«I am tired» → «My shoulders are tense» → «I am trying to keep up with everything» → «I need 10 minutes of peace» → put the phone aside and take a short break.

If you make this a habit, your attention will gradually start returning from other people, external events, and unnecessary worries back to yourself. Energy is also mostly preserved right there — in not constantly losing yourself.