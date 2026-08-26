Mask's Order of Liberty: Why did Kyiv award the billionaire a state honor?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the American entrepreneur and founder of SpaceX Elon Muskwith the state's prestigious award — the Order of Liberty (Orden Svobodi). This was announced in an official decree No. 835/2026 signed by the Presidential Office on August 26.

The document states that this high honor was awarded to the American billionaire “for his immense personal contribution to protecting human life and freedom, as well as for developing cooperation between the peoples of Ukraine and the USA.” awarded.

Starlink: The main technical factor in Ukraine's defense

SpaceX's global satellite internet — Starlink has become an indispensable communication source for the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the spring of 2022:

Command and coordination of troops: Fast and secure communication is provided between units on the battlefield;

Real-time drone control: Starlink terminals serve as the primary technical tool for identifying targets and launching strikes behind enemy lines using unmanned aerial vehicles;

Resistance to EW (Electronic Warfare): Despite Russian electronic interference, the system's stable operation remains one of Ukraine's most important tactical advantages.

Kyiv's critical dependency and the issue of restrictions

Musk's award sparked widespread discussion in Ukraine and international media:

Critical dependency: Currently, the Ukrainian military has no alternative communication system capable of replacing Starlink in terms of speed, coverage, and EW resistance;

Restrictions and political controversy: Elon Musk has previously faced criticism for restricting Starlink operations for certain offensive missions outside Ukrainian territory or near Crimea. Nevertheless, the system's role in the overall defense was recognized, leading to the high award.

European alternative and future plans with SpaceX

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine is testing a European-developed alternative analog to reduce dependency on the Starlink system.

However, official Kyiv plans to continue its direct strategic partnership with Elon Musk and SpaceX and maintain the use of the satellite infrastructure despite these tests.