Unusual Qin J36 feature phone with AI introduced

·52·Technology
Unusual Qin J36 feature phone with AI introduced

Douqin has unveiled the unusual Qin J36 smartphone, which combines a classic button-based form factor with AI capabilities. According to ixbt.com, this interesting device is already available to customers via China's JD.com platform, with a starting price of 659 yuan. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The new model is expected to be a unique solution for those who miss modern technology combined with simple mobile devices. As reported by ixbt.com, although the phone resembles traditional button-based devices, its internal capabilities fully meet modern requirements and it runs on the Android 13 operating system.

Technical specifications and capabilities

The device is equipped with a 2.8-inch screen with a resolution of 480×640 pixels, and its efficient performance is powered by a MediaTek MTK8766V processor. Additionally, the smartphone has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, providing sufficient capacity for devices in this category.

Inside the compact and reliable body is a 2600 mAh battery, which guarantees long-term autonomous operation. Thanks to the Android 13 software, users can easily use not only calls but also popular apps like WeChat and Alipay, as well as various music and video services.

AI and additional features

One of the key features of the device is the Qin AI voice assistant, which easily performs various tasks. This assistant can turn on Bluetooth, make calls, or dictate text upon the user's request.

The manufacturers have also included special features for parents, allowing them to remotely manage app installations and limit screen time. The device is also equipped with an FM radio and an infrared port for controlling household appliances.

Versions with and without a camera

The Qin J36 is offered to customers in two modifications — with or without a camera. The choice is made based on the customer's personal needs and security requirements.

According to reports, the version with a camera features a 13 MP main camera and a 2 MP front camera module. The camera-less model, in turn, is completely devoid of rear photo modules, making it convenient for use in secure facilities or areas where cameras are prohibited.

Qin J36DouqinSmartphoneAndroid 13Technology
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Abror Shuhratov
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