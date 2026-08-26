Woman in Meerut devises strange method to get a drain cleaned

In the city of Meerut, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a woman's unusual actions have sparked widespread discussion on social media. It turned out that she had reported to the police that a child had fallen into an open, trash-filled drain in her neighborhood, NDTV reported.

Following the call, police and municipal officials rushed to the scene and began search and rescue operations. It is reported that the drain had not been properly cleaned for several years and was clogged with waste.

Heavy machinery and specialized personnel were deployed for the search, removing mud, waste, and other debris from the drain. During the nearly three-hour search, the drain was thoroughly inspected, but no child was found.

Afterward, law enforcement authorities suspected that the report might have been false. Preliminary information suggests the woman may have used this method to draw the attention of officials to the drain, which had not been cleaned for a long time.

Following the incident, local residents raised the issue of urban infrastructure and the timely cleaning of drains.

On social media, some users criticized the woman for misleading the police, while others noted that as a result of her actions, the extremely dirty drain was finally cleaned.

The incident also raised questions about why local beautification efforts only accelerate when an emergency situation arises.