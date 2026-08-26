Drunk woman threw her 3-year-old daughter from the 10th floor

·214·World
Drunk woman threw her 3-year-old daughter from the 10th floor

In Russia, 27-year-old Anna Obrazsova is suspected of throwing her 3-year-old daughter from the 10th floor while intoxicated.

The incident occurred on the night of August 10 in the city of Sergiyev Posad. According to investigators, the woman was in the apartment with her two children. While drunk, she threw her daughter over the balcony railing. The girl fell from the 10th floor and sustained severe injuries of varying degrees.

The girl survived because she landed on a shop awning. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and placed in the intensive care unit. Later, media reported that the girl had regained consciousness and showed positive signs of recovery.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the woman confessed during questioning but could not explain why she did it. She has been charged with the attempted murder of a minor.

On August 12, the Sergiyev Posad City Court remanded the woman in custody. She is to remain in jail until October 10, 2026. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

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