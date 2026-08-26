Bibisara Assaubayeva wins rapid tournament

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Bibisara Assaubayeva wins rapid tournament

Kazakhstani grandmaster Bibisara Assaubayeva won the rapid event at the European leg of the WR Women's Chess Tour 2026, held in Saint-Tropez, France. This was reported by Tengrisport.kz.

In the rapid final held on August 25, Assaubayeva faced Ukrainian grandmaster Mariya Muzychuk, defeating her with a score of 2-0.

During the tournament, Assaubayeva defeated Elisabeth Pähtz of Germany in the quarterfinals and Nino Batsiashvili of Georgia in the semifinals.

Thus, the 22-year-old chess player secured first place in the European leg's rapid competition. However, the tournament is not over yet; on August 26, participants will also compete in the blitz category.

The total prize fund for the WR Women's Chess Tour 2026 European leg is $40,000. $20,000 is allocated for each discipline, with the winner receiving a $7,000 prize.

The WR Women's Chess Tour is a series of international women's chess tournaments held across four continents in 2026. Each stage features rapid and blitz matches organized in a knockout format.

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