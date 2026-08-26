A man resembling the late Islam Karimov spotted in Tashkent (video)

In Tashkent, a blogger came across a man who looks strikingly similar to Uzbekistan's late first president, Islam Karimov.

His photo and video quickly spread across social media, sparking heated discussions among users.

Many note that the man's facial features, hairstyle, and overall appearance are reminiscent of Islam Karimov.

Some wrote that not only his appearance, but also his demeanor and manner of speaking bear similarities to the first president.

This situation also prompted various jokes and interesting comments on social networks.

What do you think, does he really look like the late Islam Karimov? Leave your thoughts in the comments.