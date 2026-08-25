The prestigious project The Sweeper Podcast , which studies the history and statistics of world football, announced that the Uzbekistan Super League holds a completely unique geographical status among all top divisions on the planet.

According to analysts, the Uzbekistan Super League is the only independent top-division national championship in the world held in a country that is double landlocked.

Why Uzbekistan and not Liechtenstein?

From a geographical point of view, there are only two countries on Earth that are double landlocked: Uzbekistan and the European Principality of Liechtenstein:

The Liechtenstein model: There is no independent national championship in this country; all of the country's football clubs compete in the neighboring Swiss league system;

Uzbekistan's uniqueness: Thus, Uzbekistan has gone down in history as the only country in the world with an independent and full-fledged national top league within its territory.

16 teams, regional geography, and the reigning champion

Currently, 16 professional teams representing various regions of the country are competing in the Uzbekistan Super League:

Geographical distribution: The majority of clubs are located in the valley and eastern regions, with 3 teams based in the capital, Tashkent;

Western pole: The Urgench club "Xorazm" represents the country's western region in the competition;

Reigning champion: The current winner of the national championship is the Fergana club "Neftchi" .

Asian hegemony and the new Elite Champions League

Uzbek clubs consistently participate in the knockout stages of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions as some of the region's strongest teams. Notably, Tashkent's "Bunyodkor" has reached the semi-finals of the continent's premier tournament twice in its history.

The 2026/2027 season marks a new historical milestone for Uzbek football: