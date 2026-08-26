Money, phones, and toys: On dangerous 'traps' dropped from drones

Russian law enforcement agencies and the Rosgvardiya press service have issued an official warning regarding a new type of threat posing a serious danger to the public, especially children and teenagers. It is reported that improvised explosive devices disguised as everyday objects are being dropped by unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) into crowded areas and streets.

Special services are urging citizens never to approach or pick up any suspicious or bright objects lying on the ground or in public places.

'Trap' items: What are sappers warning about?

A 'Zubr' call-sign experienced sapper from Rosgvardiya explained the dangerous aspects of disguised explosives:

'Everyday valuable items that easily attract people's attention are being used to hide improvised explosive devices. These can be wallets that look full, bundles of banknotes, smartphones, and even children's toys. They are deliberately dropped via drones. It is especially important to explain to children that they must not touch such things when they see them.', says the expert.

Over 6,000 explosive devices destroyed in 2 months

The scale of engineering and sapper work carried out as part of security measures has been announced:

More than 6,000 dangerous objects: According to Rosgvardiya data, over the last two months, more than 6,000 explosive substances and devices have been identified and neutralized in the Donetsk direction;

Hard-to-reach areas: Explosive traps are being found not only on roadsides but also in areas with difficult access, parks, and ruins.

Basic safety rules for citizens

Responsible agencies remind the public to take the following actions in suspicious situations: