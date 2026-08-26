Ceremony for presenting state awards with the participation of the President has begun

At the Kuksaroy residence, a ceremony for presenting state awards on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the state independence of Uzbekistan has begun with the participation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

At the event, the head of state sincerely congratulated those gathered on the 35th anniversary of the country's independence. In his speech, the President emphasized that 35 years is a short period in terms of history, but the scope and significance of the results achieved during this time are worth centuries.

“35 years is a very short period for history. However, if we say that the passing years have been a period worth a century in terms of their scale, achievements, and results, it will certainly not be an exaggeration,” said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The head of state noted that the main creators of the renewals and changes in the country are the hardworking, devoted, and noble people of Uzbekistan.

It was also emphasized that the value of independence is clearly manifested in the activities of people working for the prosperity of the country. In particular, special attention was paid to the labor of farmers and peasants creating sustenance in rural areas, teachers educating and upbringing the younger generation, and doctors serving to save human lives.

The President also acknowledged the services of scientists contributing to the country's development, industrialists and entrepreneurs establishing new enterprises, as well as builders and architects beautifying cities and villages.

For reference, on August 26, a ceremony of awarding state awards to a group of compatriots on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence is being held at the Kuksaroy residence.