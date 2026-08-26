14 babies die in hospital fire in Pakistan

·89·World
14 babies die in hospital fire in Pakistan

At least 14 newborns died in a fire at a public hospital in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, Reuters reported.

The tragedy occurred around 07:00 on August 26 at the Mother and Child Health Center of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). The fire started in the neonatal ward located in the gynecology department on the third floor of the hospital.

According to official reports, there were 15 newborns in the ward at the time of the fire. Only one of them was rescued, while the other 14 infants passed away.

Initial reports suggest that the fire was caused by a malfunction in an air conditioning unit or a short circuit. However, the exact cause of the incident will be determined after the investigation is completed.

According to rescue services, the call regarding the fire was received at 06:54. Six fire engines and four ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene. The fire was brought under control in a short time.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. He stated that those responsible would be identified and face strict action. A special investigative commission has also been established.

The hospital area is currently cordoned off, and the causes of the incident and whether safety measures were followed are being investigated.

PakistanIslamabadHospital FireNewbornsTragedy
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