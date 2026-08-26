In Germany, Europe's largest economy, social discontent and pessimistic sentiment toward the government have reached a new record high. According to the influential INSA sociological institute, which conducted a comprehensive survey between August 14–17, the majority of Germans Friedrich Merz do not believe that the government led by him can lead the country's economy out of crisis.

A full 65 percent of respondents expressed a negative outlook for the near future, stating they have no faith in an economic recovery.

What is worrying the Germans?

Survey participants identified the two most critical problems facing Germany that must be addressed:

Migration crisis (28%): The public considers the influx of refugees and weak migration control as the number one threat;

Economic problems (26%): The decline in production, inflation, and rising prices were noted as the second major concern.

Pessimism is clearly felt not only at the state level but also in the personal budgets of citizens. Of the participants, 51 percent expect their personal financial situation to worsen in the coming months. Optimists hoping for an improvement in their financial status account for only 11 percent.

Chancellor at 20th place in politician rankings: An anti-record

Friedrich Merz's personal political reputation also continues to decline sharply:

Last place: In a ranking of Germany's leading politicians, the Chancellor occupies 20th place, remaining at the very bottom of the list;

2.51 points out of 10: According to spring-summer results evaluated on a 10-point scale, Merz was rated by society with only 2.51 points .

The root causes of the crisis

Germany has been gripped by a prolonged structural economic crisis in recent years:

Energy shock: After the cessation of Russian gas supplies, German industry significantly lost its competitiveness due to expensive raw materials;

Tensions in the Middle East: Conflicts have placed additional pressure on international logistics and trade routes, further deepening instability in the energy market.

The pessimistic mood in society and the collapse of the Chancellor's ratings are sharply increasing pressure on Berlin to reconsider political and economic decisions.