Can you grow muscle without working out? Chinese scientists test a new method

·4·Health
Can you grow muscle without working out? Chinese scientists test a new method

Is it possible to develop muscles without going to the gym or doing heavy workouts?

A new study conducted by Chinese scientists is looking for the answer to this very question. They tested a technology that uses special muscle cells to produce effects in the organism similar to physical activity.

The initial results proved interesting: in experimental mice, muscle mass increased, endurance improved, and positive changes in bone density were observed.

However, there is an important caveat here: the technology has so far been tested on mice, not humans.

1. How does the new technology work?

Researchers used a method of injecting special muscle cells into the organism.

The goal is for these cells, introduced under the skin, to self-organize under certain conditions and function similarly to muscle tissue.

The main idea is as follows:

  • special cells are introduced into the organism;

  • they combine in a specific way to form a system resembling active muscle tissue;

  • this process can have a positive effect on muscles and bones;

  • the aim is to reduce the strain on the organism typically associated with heavy physical exercise.

The scientists' goal is not to create a "magic injection" that replaces sports, but to find a way to prevent muscle weakening in people with limited mobility.

2. What results were observed in mice?

A number of positive changes were recorded in the experimental animals.

Indicator

Observed result

Muscles

Muscle mass increased

Endurance

Improved

Bones

Positive change in density observed

Physical load

Effect achieved without traditional exercise

These results could be particularly important for the issue of maintaining muscles and bones in organisms that remain inactive for long periods.

3. Who is it intended for?

The primary target group for the new technology is people who have limited ability to use their muscles normally.

In particular, in the future this method could be useful for:

  • elderly people;

  • patients on prolonged bed rest;

  • individuals with limited mobility;

  • patients at high risk of muscle mass loss.

At present, the main task of this technology is not to facilitate bodybuilding or athletic training, but to create a new solution for medical needs.

4. The most important question: will this method work in humans too?

There is no definitive answer to this question yet.

Because the technology is in its early stages and experiments have been conducted on mice. Success in animals does not mean it will have the exact same effect in humans.

Before applying it to humans, scientists must find answers to a number of important questions:

  • is the technology safe in the long term?

  • how do the cells behave within the organism?

  • how long does the effect last?

  • how does the human immune system react to this process?

Is the era of "strong muscles without a gym" near?

It is still too early to talk about this.

However, the study results open up interesting prospects for medicine. If the technology proves its efficacy and safety in subsequent research and human trials, it could help millions of people with limited mobility.

The most interesting aspect is that scientists are exploring the possibility of producing certain positive changes—normally caused by physical activity—through another biotechnological method.

However, for now, it is too early to rush and call this technology a "substitute for exercise." It is still at the scientific research stage, and the main results have been obtained in mice.

If the subsequent stages are also successful, in the future, maintaining muscles or slowing down their weakening with the help of a single injection could usher in a new era in medicine.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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