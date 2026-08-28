Deadly disaster: 200 dead in Nepal, 800 tourists missing (video)

A massive landslide and severe flooding on the Nepal-Tibet border have triggered one of the worst natural disasters in the region in recent years. According to the latest reports, the deadly incident has so far resulted in nearly 200 people losing their lives.

The most alarming aspect of the situation is that in mountainous and remote areas, another nearly 1,500 people are considered missing . More than half of them, or 800, are foreign and local tourists.

Nearly 500 foreign tourists at risk: Figures by country

In the disaster zone, contact has been completely lost with nearly 500 foreign tourists from dozens of countries around the world. It has been confirmed that citizens from the following countries are among the missing:

India: 177 citizens;

USA: 63 tourists;

Australia: 34 tourists;

Great Britain: 33 citizens;

Canada: 25 tourists.

The remaining foreigners are from various European and Asian countries, and embassies have established emergency headquarters to determine the fate of their citizens.

Search operations are taking place under difficult conditions

Because snow and rock avalanches have washed away roads, bridges, and infrastructure, rescue units are facing great difficulty reaching the affected villages and tourist camps.

Aviation and special mountain rescue teams have been deployed to the border areas, and efforts to find survivors under the rubble are continuing around the clock.