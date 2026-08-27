Omar Marmoush speaks about his move to Tottenham and the coach's plans

·7·Sport
Omar Marmoush speaks about his move to Tottenham and the coach's plans

The Egyptian striker who has officially joined London club Tottenham Omar Marmoush gave his first official interview at his new club. In a statement to the club's press service, the forward revealed why he chose the 'Spurs' project and his future goals with the team.

Recall that the London club signed Marmoush on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

“I really liked what the coach said”: Reason for the transfer

The Egyptian forward emphasized that a personal conversation with the head coach played a decisive role in his decision:

“I feel amazing to be here. I am very happy to start training with the team and I am looking forward to meeting our fans at the stadium.

Tottenham is considered one of the biggest clubs not only in England but in the whole world. The project offered to me seemed very interesting.

I spoke with the head coach personally. I can say that I really liked the plans and philosophy he described. I am confident that our views on football and our passion align very well”, said Marmoush.

New strength in the attacking line

Previously known for his high-level performances at Eintracht and Manchester City, Marmoush is expected to become the main attacking weapon for Tottenhamin the new season.

Fans and experts predict that the Egyptian player's high speed and goal-scoring prowess will significantly strengthen the Londoners' campaign in the Premier League and cup competitions.

Omar MarmoushTottenhamPremier LeagueFootballTransfers
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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