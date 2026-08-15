Can the Inability to Say “No” Make You Sick? What Does Science Say?

You find it difficult to say “no,” swallow your displeasure, and force yourself to avoid upsetting others. On social media, “psychosomatic maps” claiming that such behavior leads to hemorrhoids, gastritis, tonsillitis and other throat conditions are frequently shared.

Part of this idea sounds logical: constant stress and inner tension can genuinely affect the body. However, direct links such as “being unable to say no — hemorrhoids” or “not expressing displeasure — gastritis” have not been confirmed by modern medicine. Chronic stress may intensify certain physical symptoms, but that does not mean every disease has its own separate “hidden emotion.”

Hemorrhoids: are they caused by being unable to “stand up for yourself”?

In psychosomatic interpretations, hemorrhoids are sometimes associated with being unable to “resist” or being afraid to say “no.”

From a medical perspective, however, hemorrhoids are a condition associated with the enlargement of blood-vessel structures in the rectum and anal area. Their risk may increase due to straining during bowel movements, sitting on the toilet for a long time, chronic constipation or diarrhea, a low-fiber diet, pregnancy, and frequent heavy lifting. Being unable to say “no” is not among the causes identified by NIDDK.

Therefore, when hemorrhoids occur, it is not correct to explain them solely through personality or relationships.

In particular, if there are symptoms such as bleeding, severe pain, abdominal pain, diarrhea or fever, medical attention should not be delayed.

Gastritis: the result of swallowing your displeasure?

The idea that “I cannot express my objection, so my stomach becomes ill” is also very widespread.

However, gastritis is inflammation of the stomach lining. One of its common causes is Helicobacter pylori infection. Some types of gastropathy may be associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, alcohol, or the reflux of bile into the stomach.

Thus, the formula “not expressing displeasure = gastritis” does not work medically.

But there is an important nuance here: prolonged stress may aggravate certain problems related to the digestive system. Therefore, abdominal discomfort or digestive symptoms may increase during periods of intense stress. This is an indirect effect, not a specific psychological cause of gastritis.

The term “stress gastritis” can also be misleading

Medicine does recognize stomach damage associated with stress.

However, this usually does not mean everyday emotional stress such as “I couldn’t say no to my boss.” According to NIDDK, acute conditions such as stress gastritis may occur in situations involving severe injury, critical illness, or intense physiological stress on the body.

Therefore, this medical term should not be equated with ordinary mental fatigue.

Tonsil problems: “I want to say it, but I can’t”?

In psychosomatic interpretations, inflammation of the tonsils is associated with “unspoken words.”

However, tonsillitis is inflammation of the tonsils and is usually associated with an infection. The most common cause of a sore throat is viruses; the streptococcal bacterium can cause a bacterial infection in the throat and tonsils.

In other words, a virus or bacterium does not appear simply because a person has not expressed their thoughts.

At the same time, prolonged stress may affect the body’s general condition and the course of certain illnesses. But this does not mean that there is a biological mechanism by which “unspoken words accumulate in the throat.”

A sore throat is not always “suppressed words” either

A sore throat may be caused by common cold viruses, influenza, streptococcal infection, allergies, and other upper respiratory tract problems. According to CDC, most sore throats are associated with viruses.

Therefore, explaining a sore throat by saying:

“I couldn’t tell someone what I wanted to say,”

and failing to investigate the medical cause may be a mistake.

Psychological tension can cause a sensation of a “lump” or tightness in the throat, but this is not the same as infectious tonsillitis.

So, does being able to say “no” have nothing to do with health?

It does — but in a different way.

If a person constantly suppresses their wishes, takes on excessive responsibility, and harms themselves in order not to upset anyone, this can develop into long-term stress.

Chronic stress can worsen sleep problems, headaches, digestive system issues, anxiety, and other physical and psychological symptoms. NIH’s NCCIH center also emphasizes that prolonged stress may contribute to various health problems or worsen existing symptoms.

In this sense, setting healthy boundaries and saying “no” when necessary are important for psychological well-being.

However, this should not be confused with the formula:

“If I learn to say no, my gastritis will go away.”

Where is the real problem for a person who cannot say “no”?

The problem is often not the name of a disease, but constant inner pressure.

A person may live with thoughts such as:

“If I say no, they will dislike me.”

“They will be upset.”

“I have to do everything myself.”

As a result, they may constantly put their own needs second.

In such cases, the benefit of learning to say “no” is not “unlocking” a specific illness in the body, but reducing excessive stress and responsibility in life.

For example:

“I don’t have time for this today.”

“I can’t take responsibility for this task.”

“I’m not comfortable with this kind of treatment.”

These sentences are not rude. They are personal boundaries.

The most dangerous mistake is explaining illness solely through psychosomatics

If there is bleeding from hemorrhoids — it needs to be examined.

If the stomach hurts constantly — gastritis, H. pylori or other causes should be identified.

If the throat becomes inflamed frequently — infections and other medical factors should be assessed.

Improving one’s psychological state may be beneficial, but it does not replace necessary diagnosis and treatment. Doctors may even use endoscopy and other examinations to determine the cause of gastritis.

The most accurate conclusion

Presenting the inability to say “no” as a direct cause of hemorrhoids, gastritis, tonsillitis or throat diseases is not scientifically supported.

However, another important lesson can be drawn from this:

constantly suppressing your needs, taking on excessive burdens, and being unable to express your displeasure may intensify chronic stress. Stress can affect various systems in the body and worsen existing symptoms.

Therefore, it is more appropriate to learn to say “no” not as a magic formula that will protect you from illness, but as a skill for protecting your boundaries, time and mental resources.

Sometimes, instead of saying “yes” to everyone, a person needs to say one clear “no” for the sake of their health and peace of mind.

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