Huawei Nova 16s Pro to hit global market with 200MP camera

Chinese tech giant Huawei is preparing to bring one of its new flagship smartphones, the Huawei Nova 16s Pro, to the international market. According to ixbt.com, the company has released the first official teasers for the device on the Huawei Mobile global page and officially confirmed its launch outside of China. This is reported by news source.

Based on the released initial images and information, the new Huawei Nova 16s Pro appears to be the international version of the Huawei Nova 16 Pro, which was previously launched in the Chinese market. In terms of design, these devices are almost identical, with the main focus placed on high-quality photography capabilities.

Advanced optical capabilities

Huawei has already confirmed that the upcoming global smartphone will be equipped with a 200MP main camera. Although the remaining technical specifications of the international version have not been fully disclosed, experts assume that the main module will be identical to the Chinese version.

If the main camera remains unchanged, the Huawei Nova 16s Pro will feature a large 1/1.28-inch 200MP sensor and an F/1.8 lens. In the Chinese variant, this module is complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50MP periscope camera with 3.7x optical zoom. On the front panel, a 50MP high-resolution selfie camera is expected.

Display and technical specifications

The base model released in the Chinese market is equipped with a large 6.84-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2856 × 1320 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness of this panel reaches 6000 nits, ensuring perfect visibility even under direct sunlight.

The device's hardware is based on the HiSilicon Kirin 9010S chip, with memory configurations including 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB of internal storage. The Chinese version also features a massive 7000 mAh battery with 100 W charging support. However, since Huawei often adjusts battery capacity for global models, this figure may vary slightly in the international market. The smartphone body is also expected to have IP65-rated protection.

The exact launch date for the Huawei Nova 16s Pro has not yet been announced. Nevertheless, according to insiders, the new device may be unveiled alongside the Huawei Watch GT 7, Watch GT 7 Pro, and Watch D3 smartwatches during the global 'Chase the Wild' event on September 2nd.