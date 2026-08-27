Redmi Note 17 Pro Max launched globally: massive battery and a €600 price tag

·15·Technology
Redmi Note 17 Pro Max launched globally: massive battery and a €600 price tag

Xiaomi has officially launched its latest and highly anticipated smartphone, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, on the global market. With its ultra-high-capacity battery and advanced technical specifications, this model has immediately captured the attention of tech enthusiasts. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new smartphone is equipped with a 9210 mAh battery in the European market. Meanwhile, in some other international regions, specifically in Japan, the version released for sale features an even larger battery capacity of 10,000 mAh.

Technical capabilities and performance

According to the manufacturer, the massive battery allows the device to operate for up to three days on a single charge under typical usage scenarios. The smartphone also supports 100 W fast wired charging and 27 W reverse charging technology.

The device's hardware is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor, providing sufficient performance for daily tasks and multimedia applications. The smartphone features a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2772 × 1280 pixels.

Screen and multimedia innovations

The display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, ensuring very smooth image rendering. Additionally, the screen fully supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision formats, and its surface is protected by durable Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Regarding optical capabilities, the main camera consists of 50 and 8-megapixel sensors. The front camera is equipped with a 32-megapixel lens, ensuring high-quality analysis and communication.

Other notable features of the device include high-quality stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Wi-Fi 6 technology, and a chassis that is reliably protected against water and dust according to both IP66 and IP68 standards.

The new Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is offered to customers in four different memory configurations. Specifically, in the European region, the base version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage is priced at €600.

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