New renders of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro flagship released

Initial information and high-quality renders of the new generation of Samsung flagships expected to be released in the coming years have begun to circulate. According to ixbt.com, images revealing the exterior design of a completely new model, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, have been published online. This smartphone will be part of the Korean brand's flagship series, which is expected to debut in 2027. This is reported by news source.

According to preliminary data, the Galaxy S27 Pro model will be launched as a more compact version of the Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship. The new device almost completely replicates the design of its big brother, but the main difference is the absence of the dedicated S Pen stylus in the chassis. This approach is intended for users who prefer more compact yet high-performance gadgets.

Technical specifications and compact design

According to leaked information, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro will be equipped with a 6.6-inch display. This means it is 0.3 inches smaller than the Galaxy S27 Ultra screen. The smartphone's exact dimensions are expected to be 154.06 × 73.77 × 7.95 mm. Due to the visual similarities, users will get the design language of the Ultra model in a more convenient format.

The new flagship is also expected to take a leading position in terms of optical capabilities. Insiders report that the device's main camera will be equipped with a massive 200 MP sensor. It will also include a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom capability.

Hardware and expected capabilities

It is assumed that high-performance processors will be responsible for the smartphone's speed and power. Reports suggest that the hardware platform could be based on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Extreme chip. At the same time, following Samsung's tradition, the possibility of using the Exynos 2700 processor in versions intended for certain markets cannot be excluded.

To ensure the mobile device's autonomy, a 5200 mAh battery is planned to be installed. This is a sufficiently high figure for a compact body, allowing users to use it throughout the day without worrying about battery life.

In accordance with its traditional schedule, Samsung is expected to hold the official presentation of the Galaxy S27 series smartphones in early 2027. As a reminder, renders of the standard Galaxy S27 and the advanced Galaxy S27 Ultra models belonging to this same series had previously been published online.