Harvard Body Parts Scandal Settled for $53 Million

·27·World
Harvard Body Parts Scandal Settled for $53 Million

Harvard Medical School has agreed to pay $53 million to settle lawsuits regarding the theft and black-market sale of donor body parts by a former morgue manager. The settlement is still subject to court approval.

Harvard Medical School deans George Q. Daley and Bernard S. Chang called the actions of former morgue manager Cedric Lodge “abhorrent and unacceptable,” emphasizing that it was a profound betrayal of the institution’s values.

As part of the settlement, a total of two funds worth $53 million will be established. The funds will be used to resolve claims filed by 47 relatives of donors whose remains may have been mishandled or sold.

The settlement applies to relatives of individuals who donated their bodies to medical education and research through Harvard’s Anatomical Gift Program between January 1, 2018, and March 31, 2023.

Harvard stated it could not determine exactly which donor body parts Lodge had taken. Following his arrest in 2023, the university reviewed federal investigator records and other documents to identify potentially affected donors.

After pleading guilty last year to stealing and selling human body parts, Lodge was sentenced to 8 years in prison. Prosecutors revealed that he removed brains, skin, hands, and facial parts from the bodies and shipped them to buyers in Pennsylvania and other states.

His wife, Denise Lodge, was also sentenced to over a year in prison for assisting him. Six other individuals who purchased body parts from Lodge have also pleaded guilty and received prison sentences.

In one of the most gruesome instances of the crime, Lodge provided human skin to a buyer who intended to process it for use in bookbinding.

Typically, donor bodies used for medical education and research at Harvard are returned to families or cremated. Lodge, however, removed body parts before cremation. The university maintained that these actions were carried out without its authorization.

Under the settlement, Harvard will provide affected families with a formal statement condemning Lodge’s actions. Additionally, starting in the 2027–2028 academic year, an annual scholarship fund for medical students will be established in honor of the anatomical donors.

The university also announced that it has implemented recommendations from an independent expert committee that audited the Anatomical Gift Program in 2023.

HarvardScandalLawsuitMedical EthicsAnatomy
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