The transport of the future has arrived: What are the capabilities of the new drone-hoverboard?

·0·Technology
The transport of the future has arrived: What are the capabilities of the new drone-hoverboard?

Chinese engineers continue to bring scenes from futuristic films into real life. One of the country's promising startups has officially unveiled a new individual flying device called CoolFly Urban, which is expected to revolutionize the world of personal transport.

The main feature of the device is that a person can move freely in the air without sitting, in a completely upright position.

Neither seat nor cabin: How is the CoolFly Urban structured?

The device resembles a hybrid of a traditional drone and a flying skateboard (hoverboard):

  • Open design without a cockpit: The aircraft has no enclosed cabin or special seats; the user wears a safety helmet and stands while leaning against the control column in the center of the platform;

  • Four-channel powerful propellers: The device rises and descends vertically using four powerful ducted fans (propellers) surrounded by safety meshes and special protective nets;

  • No license required: According to the inventors, piloting this gadget does not require complex aviation permits or a pilot's license — the system features fully automatic stabilization and a simplified control system.

Speed and capabilities: Technical specifications

The main technical parameters of the CoolFly Urban recorded during tests:

  • Payload capacity: up to 90 kilograms;

  • Maximum speed: 70 km/h;

  • Flight duration: 11 minutes on a single charge/fuel.

Images capturing the testing process show that two test pilots easily flew over fields, water bodies, and open roads using this device, and were even able to rise to a considerable height and hover in the air.

According to experts, such compact flying vehicles could become one of the most popular modes of transport in the future for bypassing urban traffic congestion, rescue operations, and extreme tourism.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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