Is the isolation over? Syrian President pays with a Visa card at a restaurant (video)

·35·World
Is the isolation over? Syrian President pays with a Visa card at a restaurant (video)

In the Syrian capital of Damascus, a remarkable event occurred that symbolizes a new political and economic era for the country. The Syrian President, Ahmad al-Shara paid for his coffee and lunch at a restaurant using an international Visa bank card via a cashless transaction.

While it may seem like an ordinary daily occurrence at first glance, this event caused a major stir on social media and in international media. The reason is that for many years, Syria has been under strict Western sanctions, completely cut off from global banking systems, including SWIFT and international payment networks like Visa/Mastercard.

A symbolic step: POS terminal and gold-colored card

The circulated footage shows the head of state's payment process step-by-step:

  • The moment of payment: A waiter brings a payment folder and a modern touchscreen POS terminal to the president's table;

  • Contactless payment by card: Ahmad al-Shara takes a bank card from his wallet, taps it on the terminal, and the transaction is successfully completed;

  • Printing the receipt: A payment receipt is printed from the terminal, confirming that the service fee has been deducted.

What does returning to the global financial system mean?

The president's personal use of an international cashless card is being interpreted as a strong economic signal sent by official Damascus to the global community and international investors:

  • Easing of sanctions: This practice indicates that international restrictions on the Syrian banking system are effectively beginning to be lifted and that foreign payment systems are returning to the country;

  • Ease for tourists and business: The activation of international cards will drastically simplify financial operations for tourists, foreign organizations, and entrepreneurs visiting Syria;

  • Digitalization of the economy: The country's domestic economy, which was dependent solely on cash (especially foreign currency) during the war years, is now moving toward a civilized form of digital payment.

Observers believe that the president's action was an open statement regarding Syria's efforts to restore economic ties with the outside world and increase its investment attractiveness.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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