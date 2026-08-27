Xiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro Max smartphone tested with 10 000 mAh battery

·0·Technology
Xiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro Max smartphone tested with 10 000 mAh battery

According to the well-known publication ixbt.com, the recently introduced Xiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro Max smartphone has passed its first tests, and its battery performance results have been published. While the model attracted attention with its massive battery, it showed somewhat unexpected results in terms of autonomy. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

It turns out that the new device is equipped with either a 10 000 mAh or a 9210 mAh battery depending on the version. Experts tested the version with the largest battery, and the results sparked various discussions among technology enthusiasts.

Autonomy and charging capabilities

In tests conducted by GSM Arena, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max model showed it could operate actively for 22 hours and 31 minutes. While this is a very high result, the smartphone lagged behind some of its competitors in the market.

Specifically, the Poco X8 Pro Max, which has a smaller 8500 mAh battery, previously showed a result of 25 hours and 21 minutes, outperforming the new flagship with a larger battery. Nevertheless, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro Max proved in practice that it is extremely durable for daily use.

In particular, the device can maintain power for over 64 hours in call mode and nearly 38 hours during continuous movie playback. Also, thanks to 100 W charging technology, the battery can be charged to 52% in just half an hour and fully charged in just one hour.

Main features and drawbacks of the device

Experts also paid special attention to other aspects of the smartphone. In particular, it was noted that performance is somewhat modest relative to the high price, while screen quality is at a high level.

It was also noted that photo and video quality is good despite the budget-level sensors. However, the device's weight of 230 grams may cause inconvenience for some users — the giant battery has made the smartphone significantly heavier.

XiaomiRedmi Note 17 Pro MaxSmartphoneBatteryTechnology
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