High-Stakes Draw: Who Will Face Whom in the Champions League? (Full List)

·39·Sport
High-Stakes Draw: Who Will Face Whom in the Champions League? (Full List)

In Monaco, the draw for the league phase of the 2026/2027 UEFA Champions League, the most prestigious club competition, has taken place. According to the new Swiss format, a total of 36 teams will compete in a single league table.

Each team will play eight matches (four at home and four away) during the league phase. Based on the draw results, true super-clashes have been determined for all European giants in Pot 1.

Who will the Pot 1 giants face?

The full schedule for Europe's most powerful teams is as follows:

  • Real Madrid: Inter, Arsenal, PSV, Roma, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar, LASK, AEK;

  • Barcelona: Manchester City, PSG, Aston Villa, Sporting, Feyenoord, Galatasaray, Como, Sabah;

  • Manchester City: PSG, Barcelona, Sporting, Porto, Napoli, Sabah, Slavia;

  • Inter: Real Madrid, Liverpool, Club Brugge, Borussia Dortmund, Shakhtar, Feyenoord, Stuttgart, Slovan;

  • Bayern Munich: Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Real Betis, Manchester United, Bodo/Glimt, Lille, Slavia, Viking;

  • Arsenal: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Real Betis, Lille, Napoli, Sabah, Slavia;

  • Liverpool: Atletico Madrid, Inter, Porto, Club Brugge, Villarreal, Fenerbahce, Lens, LASK;

  • PSG: Barcelona, Manchester City, Roma, Aston Villa, Galatasaray, Villarreal, Slovan, Como;

  • Atletico Madrid: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester United, PSV, Fenerbahce, Bodo/Glimt, Viking, Stuttgart.

Umarali Rakhmonaliev and Sabah against European giants!

For Uzbek fans, the most notable aspect of the draw was the opponents faced by the Azerbaijani club Sabah. The team, where our compatriot Umarali Rakhmonaliev is successfully playing, will face three super-clubs in the league phase — Barcelona, Manchester City and Arsenal.

When does the competition start?

The first round of the 2026/2027 UEFA Champions League league phase will officially kick off on September 8th. The teams' battle for playoff spots will continue intensely throughout the autumn and winter.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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