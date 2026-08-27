Barcelona vs Athletic: Starting Lineups Announced!

In the rescheduled central match of the 1st round of the Spanish Championship, Barcelona will face Athletic Bilbao in Catalonia. According to Tashkent time, at 23:59 the head coaches have officially confirmed the starting 11 for this clash, which kicks off shortly.

Both sides have arrived with competitive and attacking lineups for this crucial encounter.

Starting lineups:

Barcelona:

Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia

Defenders: Espart, Martin, Cubarsí, Eric Garcia

Midfielders: Pedri, Beral, Fermín López

Forwards: Gordon, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal

Athletic:

Goalkeeper: Unai Simón

Defenders: Yeray Álvarez, Aymeric Laporte, Rincón, Lui-Jan

Midfielders: Gaurexisar, Canales, Oihan Sancet

Forwards: Nico Williams, Iñaki Williams, Gorka Guruzeta

Attacking showdown: Yamal vs the Williams brothers

This clash draws special attention due to the intense battles on the wings. While Lamine Yamal and Raphinha act as the main attacking force for the Catalans, the visiting brothers Nico and Iñaki Williams are ready to pose a serious threat to the opponent's defense.

This rescheduled match is of great importance for both teams to improve their position in the La Liga table.