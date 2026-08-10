More than 82 billion soums recovered במסגרת the «Ijtimoiy daftarlar»

As a result of measures taken to effectively organize work במסגרת the socially significant «Temir daftar», «Yoshlar daftari» and «Ayollar daftari» programs, as well as to recover existing debts, more than 82 billion soums were recovered.

A total of 1 418 assets were put up for sale in this area, of which 739 were in favor of banks, 540 were related to tax debts, and 139 were put up for sale based on documents in other categories.

The work carried out was aimed at supporting citizens and families included in the social registers, addressing existing problems, and ensuring the effective use of allocated funds.