More than 82 billion soums recovered במסגרת the «Ijtimoiy daftarlar»

·80·Society
More than 82 billion soums recovered במסגרת the «Ijtimoiy daftarlar»

As a result of measures taken to effectively organize work במסגרת the socially significant «Temir daftar», «Yoshlar daftari» and «Ayollar daftari» programs, as well as to recover existing debts, more than 82 billion soums were recovered.

A total of 1 418 assets were put up for sale in this area, of which 739 were in favor of banks, 540 were related to tax debts, and 139 were put up for sale based on documents in other categories.

The work carried out was aimed at supporting citizens and families included in the social registers, addressing existing problems, and ensuring the effective use of allocated funds.

Temir daftarYoshlar daftariAyollar daftari
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

80-year-old grandmother astonishes everyone by skydiving80-year-old grandmother astonishes everyone by skydivingToday, 01:07A Son Arrived on Horseback to Delight His MotherA Son Arrived on Horseback to Delight His MotherYesterday, 20:11Blogger Aziz Hakimov sentenced to more than 4 years in prisonBlogger Aziz Hakimov sentenced to more than 4 years in prisonYesterday, 17:56Who was the giant white horse made of roses gifted to? (video)Who was the giant white horse made of roses gifted to? (video)Yesterday, 17:52Bloggers’ Council in Uzbekistan: What Opportunities Will It Provide for Bloggers?Bloggers’ Council in Uzbekistan: What Opportunities Will It Provide for Bloggers?Yesterday, 17:52Two people killed in Onix–Volkswagen collision in JizzaxTwo people killed in Onix–Volkswagen collision in JizzaxYesterday, 17:49
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy