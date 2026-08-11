250 varieties of melon and 186,000 tourists: How did the international festival in Khiva unfold?

The «Qovun sayli – 2026» international festival, which showcased the unique national traditions, rich gastronomy and enormous tourism potential of Khorezm region, was held at a high level in the ancient and beautiful city of Khiva. This prestigious event not only promoted the national melon-growing culture, but also set a historic world record. This was reported by the «Dunyo» news agency.

A celebration that brought together thousands of tourists at Ichan qal’a

Organized jointly by the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan and the Khorezm regional administration, the festival was held on 7–9 August this year at the magnificent «Ichan qal’a» complex and the modern «Arda Khiva» tourist complex.

During the large-scale event, guests were shown 250 varieties of melons brought from various regions of the republic, as well as more than 200 unique products made from them. The festival program featured melon and national food tastings, folk crafts exhibitions, engaging folklore and theatrical performances, master classes and memorable concert programs.

According to statistical data, a total of 186,000 tourists visited ancient Khiva during the festival. Of these, 36,000 were foreign guests, while 150,000 were domestic tourists.

A historic event entered into the Ginness Book of Records

The festival’s most astonishing and historic event was the setting of a new world record. As part of the event, participants tasted more than 259 varieties of melons.

This process was recorded in accordance with international standards, and as a result, the city of Khiva officially entered the Ginness Book of Records in the category of «Festival with the most melon tastings». This is further vivid evidence that our country’s tourism potential has once again been recognized on the world stage.

Winners and recipients of valuable prizes

At the conclusion of the festival, active participants who achieved outstanding results in melon growing and farming were honored. According to the decision of the judging panel:

Grand Prix: awarded to the city of Khiva, which received the main prize — a modern BYD Champion electric vehicle ;

1st place: Yangiariq district;

2nd place: the Department of Agriculture of Khorezm region;

3rd place: Urgench State University and the Khorezm branch of «UzAuto Motors».

«Qovun sayli – 2026» was a major step toward preserving Khorezm’s ancient farming traditions, developing gastronomic tourism and showcasing our country’s tourism opportunities to the world.

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