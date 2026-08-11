A Kitob entrepreneur built a clinic in the neighborhood where he was born and raised

·107·Society
A Kitob entrepreneur built a clinic in the neighborhood where he was born and raised

In Kitob district, entrepreneur Sherali Rajabov built Family Polyclinic No. 19 for the residents of the «Katlos» neighborhood, where he was born and raised. Built in accordance with modern requirements, the medical facility is serving nearly 10,000 residents of the area.

Qashqadaryo Region Governor Murotjon Azimov visited the polyclinic and familiarized himself with the conditions created at the facility and the process of providing medical services.

During the visit, the opportunities created to provide residents with convenient and quality medical services were reviewed. The regional governor acknowledged entrepreneur Sherali Rajabov’s contribution to the development of his neighborhood and emphasized that such charitable initiatives play an important role in improving the well-being of the population.

KitobSherali RajabovMurotjon AzimovQashqadaryo
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

80-year-old grandmother astonishes everyone by skydiving80-year-old grandmother astonishes everyone by skydivingToday, 01:07A Son Arrived on Horseback to Delight His MotherA Son Arrived on Horseback to Delight His MotherYesterday, 20:11Blogger Aziz Hakimov sentenced to more than 4 years in prisonBlogger Aziz Hakimov sentenced to more than 4 years in prisonYesterday, 17:56Who was the giant white horse made of roses gifted to? (video)Who was the giant white horse made of roses gifted to? (video)Yesterday, 17:52Bloggers’ Council in Uzbekistan: What Opportunities Will It Provide for Bloggers?Bloggers’ Council in Uzbekistan: What Opportunities Will It Provide for Bloggers?Yesterday, 17:52Two people killed in Onix–Volkswagen collision in JizzaxTwo people killed in Onix–Volkswagen collision in JizzaxYesterday, 17:49
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy