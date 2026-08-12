Aston Villa Want to Sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka

·3·Sport
Aston Villa Want to Sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Premier League club Aston Villa have opened negotiations to sign West Ham defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka as they look to strengthen their back line. According to The Athletic, head coach Unai Emery has identified right-back as a priority and considers the experienced player his leading candidate for the position. Goal.com reports .

West Ham were relegated from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of the completed season. The London club’s drop to the second tier is expected to pave the way for several key players to leave. In particular, West Ham, who will play in the lower division for the first time since the 2011–12 season, are not expected to oppose Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s transfer.

The Transfer Market and Unai Emery’s Plans

Aston Villa are working to expand their squad ahead of next season so they can compete in the Champions League and remain competitive on several fronts at the same time. The team enjoyed a successful Europa League campaign last season and finished fourth in the English top flight. The club is therefore looking for a high-level player capable of providing strong competition for Matty Cash.

The initial plan had been to sign former Tottenham player and Flamengo defender Emerson Royal. However, after that deal failed to materialize, Aston Villa’s recruitment department immediately turned its attention to Aaron Wan-Bissaka. According to Unai Emery’s requirements, the defense must be tactically flexible, and the 28-year-old defender’s ability in one-on-one duels fits those demands perfectly.

The Player’s Career and International Experience

Aaron Wan-Bissaka made 27 appearances in all competitions last season and provided three assists. By the end of the campaign, he was unable to secure a regular place in the starting XI and featured in only two of the final seven matches, with Kyle Walker-Peters often winning the competition for his position. Nevertheless, his current contract with the London club runs until 2031.

Despite the difficulties at club level, Wan-Bissaka has continued to perform consistently for the Democratic Republic of the Congo national team. He started all four of his country’s matches at the summer World Cup, attracting the attention of several scouts. Before joining the London club, the player made 190 appearances for Manchester United over five seasons and became known as one of Europe’s best one-on-one defenders. He also won the 2022–23 League Cup and the 2023–24 FA Cup.

Aston VillaAaron Wan-BissakaWest HamUnai EmeryTransfers
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