Facebook Introduces AI-Powered Creator Studio App for Creators

Facebook has officially launched a standalone app equipped with artificial intelligence technologies for content creators, Creator Studio app. This new platform provides creators with personalized advice and convenient tools to expand their audience and actively engage with their community. Currently designed for iOS devices, the app is available to all users in the United States and Canada, following successful trials with a limited group of creators several weeks ago. Techcrunch.com reports that.

According to ixbt.com, Meta aims to use this move to protect creators on its platform from the influence of major competitors such as TikTok and YouTube and retain them within the Facebook ecosystem. The new app is also intended to reduce reliance on third-party services, including tools such as ChatGPT, for generating content ideas and obtaining analytics.

Artificial Intelligence Assistant Features

The new app’s main distinguishing feature is its built-in artificial intelligence assistant. Based on each creator’s personal content style, performance metrics, audience activity and goals, the assistant develops individual recommendations. Previously, creators often had to spend a long time studying complex tables and statistical reports to understand their results.

Now, the artificial intelligence assistant can instantly answer questions such as “When is the best time for me to post?” or “What are people saying in the comments?” Creators can ask not only follow-up questions about the initial answer but also additional questions, making the process even simpler.

Comment Management and Daily Tasks

The app also includes a dedicated artificial intelligence tool for managing comments. It identifies the most important comments and prepares draft replies in the creator’s distinctive style. According to Facebook, creators must edit and approve these suggested replies before publishing them.

In addition, each time users open the app, they are greeted by a feed of the following daily priorities:

Reviewing the performance of the most recently published post

Tracking progress toward the set goals

Flagging important comments that require a response

It is worth noting that the Creator Studio app is part of the wave of major product launches Meta has been carrying out in recent months. The technology giant recently also introduced new apps, including the Reddit-likegroup app, theapp for sharing disappearing photos with Instagram friends, the gaming-focusedapp, and the AI-powered children’s story generator