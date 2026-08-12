Paul Parker Demands Manchester United Strengthen the Squad to Replace Luke Shaw

·2·Sport
Paul Parker Demands Manchester United Strengthen the Squad to Replace Luke Shaw

As the new Premier League season approaches, Manchester United are stepping up efforts to shape the squad and strengthen the defence. According to Goal.com, former club defender Paul Parker has expressed serious concern about the team’s options at left-back and demanded immediate changes from the head coach and management. In his view, the current players’ performances are not at the required level and could cause problems in the league. According to Goal.com reports.

According to Betarades.gr, although Luke Shaw featured in all 38 of the team’s league matches last season, his performances failed to inspire confidence among experts and fans. Paul Parker strongly criticised the player’s displays, stressing that his abilities do not meet modern requirements. According to the former player, the club urgently needs a quick and mobile full-back who can cover the pitch and be equally effective in defence and attack.

Transfer Market Difficulties and Alternative Options

Manchester United’s attempts to strengthen the defence in the transfer market are facing several obstacles. According to media reports, Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall and Arsenal prospect Myles Lewis-Skelly are being considered the main targets. However, Hall’s estimated £60 million price tag and Newcastle’s reluctance to sell him are making the transfer difficult to complete.

At the same time, Paul Parker noted that using Diogo Dalot at left-back also continues to create problems. If Manchester United are unable to sign the required player in the transfer market, the expert said it would be sensible to rely on the club academy’s internal options rather than look outside the starting squad.

The Time Has Come to Give a Young Talent a Chance

Parker strongly argued that young defender Harry Amass should be given the opportunity to play regularly for the first team. He said the talented player earned the fans’ applause during his appearances for Sheffield Wednesday before suffering an injury, and that his potential was highly rated.

  • Harry Amass Impressed During His Time at Sheffield Wednesday
  • Fans and experts praised the young player’s performances
  • The club must give youngsters substantial playing time, not just short-term opportunities
In Parker’s view, Manchester United need to be more proactive in identifying and trusting their young talents. Giving Amass a meaningful opportunity to prove himself, rather than just one or two appearances, could be a beneficial step for the team’s future.

Manchester UnitedPaul ParkerLuke ShawHarry AmassPremier League Transfers
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