Honor unveils new flagship with an AI-powered robot camera in China

·5·Technology
Honor unveils new flagship with an AI-powered robot camera in China

Honor, one of China’s leading technology brands, has announced its innovative flagship smartphone, the Honor Robot Phone, featuring a unique robotic camera. According to ixbt.com, the new device is attracting considerable interest in the mobile market by combining automatic photography, gesture controls and advanced artificial intelligence capabilities. The starting price of this advanced gadget in China is approximately $1,500. Ixbt.com reports it.

Robotic camera and artificial intelligence

The smartphone’s key distinguishing feature is its movable camera mounted on a compact titanium stabilizer. Called the Honor Titanium Agile Gimbal, the system offers 4DoF and allows the ultralight titanium mechanism to rotate the camera by up to 360 degrees per second. The device supports motion-control modes including Tilt Lock, FPV, FPV Vertical and AI SpinShot. It can also identify the sound source and automatically keep a person centered in the frame while recording a vlog or livestreaming through the AI Live-Tracking function.

The device’s YOYO Robot Mode combines contextual understanding, gesture recognition and the camera’s physical movements. YOYO Auto Execution helps the system’s AI agent understand user intentions and independently perform complex actions in apps and settings. In addition, Honor has unveiled the Agent Skills interface, enabling third-party developers to create specialized tools for the robot gimbal and sensing system.

High performance and advanced optics

The smartphone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. An advanced cooling system ensures stable performance during long recording sessions. The device features a next-generation silicon-carbon battery with a capacity of 7060 mAh, supporting 120 W wired and 50 W wireless charging. It is also the first Android device to use a full-metal unibody made with integral forming technology.

The device’s optical capabilities were developed in collaboration with renowned company ARRI. The 200-megapixel main module features a 1/1.28-inch sensor and an f/1.6 aperture, enabling video recording in 10-bit ARRI LogC3 format. It also includes a 200-megapixel periscope module with 2.7x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 122-degree field of view. The smartphone has a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with a peak brightness of 6800 nits.

Pre-orders for the device have begun in China, with official sales scheduled for mid-August. The version with 12 GB of RAM and more than 500 GB of storage is priced at approximately $1,500, while the top configuration with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage is expected to sell for around $1,900.

HonorSmartphoneArtificial IntelligenceTechnologyChina
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