Dusan Vlahovic's time at the Turin club comes to an end

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Dusan Vlahovic's time at the Turin club comes to an end

Goal.com reports that Dusan Vlahovic's spell at Juventus in Turin has come to an end, with the Serbian striker moving to Turkish side Besiktas. The transfer allows for a final assessment of a period in Italy that was not as brilliant as expected and will be remembered by many as a major disappointment or an illusion. This is what Goal.com reports .

It is worth recalling that Juventus signed him from Fiorentina in January 2022 for €70 million plus €10 million in bonuses. The club also handed the player a huge contract, guaranteeing a salary that would gradually rise to €12 million per year. The Turin giants saw the 22-year-old, who had scored 49 goals in 108 appearances for Fiorentina, as the best striker of his generation and a player capable of leading the team. However, he was unable to fully justify that status.

Coaching changes and difficulties on the pitch

Of course, there are some mitigating factors for Vlahovic. He joined the club during one of the most difficult periods in its history. Over four and a half years, Juventus underwent major changes in its leadership, including the resignation of president Andrea Agnelli and the entire board of directors, while coaches came and went constantly. Vlahovic played under Allegri, Motta, Tudor and Spalletti, and ultimately reunited at Besiktas with Vincenzo Italiano, the coach who had helped him produce his best performances at Fiorentina.

Nevertheless, regardless of the chaos around him, true champions are expected to make a difference even in such circumstances. Vlahovic managed to do so only partially. Although he scored 68 goals in 168 appearances, the striker often struggled because of his nervous play, particularly his technical limitations in duels and deficiencies in combination play with teammates in tight spaces. He won just one trophy with the Turin club: the 2024 Coppa Italia, scoring in the final against Atalanta.

A new career chapter and financial success

Vlahovic's next step also shows that he did not become the star he was expected to be. For months, the Serbian forward had been targeted by Premier League clubs, particularly Arsenal, as well as giants such as Barcelona and Bayern Munich. However, none of those clubs showed serious interest in him. At 26, in the prime of his career, he is now moving to play in the Turkish Süper Lig.

While maintaining respect for Besiktas and Turkish football, it can be said that this is not the Premier League or La Liga, even though Turkish clubs are currently financially powerful. From a contractual perspective, however, the player and his representatives emerged as absolute winners. In Istanbul, he will earn a net salary of €10 million per season, plus bonuses and a substantial signing-on fee.

Meanwhile, Juventus still have not found a suitable replacement for Vlahovic. Kolo Muani, who joined the team, is not a classic penalty-box center-forward but a mobile striker who likes to move across the entire attacking line.

Dusan VlahovicJuventusBesiktasCoppa ItaliaTransfers
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