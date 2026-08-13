Nico González in Turin: Atlético and Juventus Unable to Agree on Transfer

·34·Sport
Nico González in Turin: Atlético and Juventus Unable to Agree on Transfer

With little time remaining before the summer transfer window closes, the situation surrounding Juventus midfielder Nico González remains tense. According to Goal.com, the Argentine is currently in Turin awaiting the outcome of negotiations, which will continue until September 1, while continuing intensive training, as shown in videos shared on social media. Goal.com reports that.

The winger, born in 1998, spent last season on loan at Atlético Madrid, making 37 appearances and scoring five goals. After returning from his post-World Cup holiday, the player is under contract with the Turin club until June 30, 2029.

Financial Differences in the Transfer

The main issue between the clubs concerns the financial terms. The parties had previously agreed on a €32 million mandatory purchase clause based on the number of La Liga appearances, but Atlético prevented the clause from being triggered by ensuring the player did not reach the required threshold. Nevertheless, the Madrid club wants to bring the player back and has restarted negotiations with Juventus.

At present, a significant financial gap remains between the parties. Atlético are offering €20–22 million for the player, while Juventus have valued him at a minimum of €28–30 million following his strong performances at the last World Cup.

Spalletti’s Attempt and the Player’s Firm Position

Juventus head coach Spalletti also tried to intervene in the situation. The coach wanted to work with the talented player, but when he contacted him, it became clear that Nico González’s position was firm. After the unsuccessful 2024–25 season, the player has no desire to remain in Turin and wants to play only for Atlético Madrid.

According to experts, this transfer saga could continue until the final days of the transfer window. The eventual solution must meet the interests of all parties, including the wishes of the player and Atlético, as well as Juventus’ need to raise funds for new signings.

JuventusAtlético MadridNico GonzálezTransfersSerie A
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Uzbek weightlifters win 18 medals at the Asian Championships!Uzbek weightlifters win 18 medals at the Asian Championships!Today, 17:38"Neftchi" and "Paxtakor" in the Elite League: Will the stars come to Uzbekistan?"Neftchi" and "Paxtakor" in the Elite League: Will the stars come to Uzbekistan?Today, 17:28Jérémy Doku extends his contract with Manchester CityJérémy Doku extends his contract with Manchester CityToday, 16:53Real Madrid searching for a playing style ahead of the seasonReal Madrid searching for a playing style ahead of the seasonToday, 16:39Davide Frattesi Moves From Inter to LazioDavide Frattesi Moves From Inter to LazioToday, 16:39Dusan Vlahovic's time at the Turin club comes to an endDusan Vlahovic's time at the Turin club comes to an endToday, 16:14
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Unexpected controversy at the 2026 World Cup: Referee for Argentina vs. Egypt match suspended
Unexpected controversy at the 2026 World Cup: Referee for Argentina vs. Egypt match suspended
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History