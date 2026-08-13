Nico González in Turin: Atlético and Juventus Unable to Agree on Transfer

With little time remaining before the summer transfer window closes, the situation surrounding Juventus midfielder Nico González remains tense. According to Goal.com, the Argentine is currently in Turin awaiting the outcome of negotiations, which will continue until September 1, while continuing intensive training, as shown in videos shared on social media. Goal.com reports that.

The winger, born in 1998, spent last season on loan at Atlético Madrid, making 37 appearances and scoring five goals. After returning from his post-World Cup holiday, the player is under contract with the Turin club until June 30, 2029.

Financial Differences in the Transfer

The main issue between the clubs concerns the financial terms. The parties had previously agreed on a €32 million mandatory purchase clause based on the number of La Liga appearances, but Atlético prevented the clause from being triggered by ensuring the player did not reach the required threshold. Nevertheless, the Madrid club wants to bring the player back and has restarted negotiations with Juventus.

At present, a significant financial gap remains between the parties. Atlético are offering €20–22 million for the player, while Juventus have valued him at a minimum of €28–30 million following his strong performances at the last World Cup.

Spalletti’s Attempt and the Player’s Firm Position

Juventus head coach Spalletti also tried to intervene in the situation. The coach wanted to work with the talented player, but when he contacted him, it became clear that Nico González’s position was firm. After the unsuccessful 2024–25 season, the player has no desire to remain in Turin and wants to play only for Atlético Madrid.

According to experts, this transfer saga could continue until the final days of the transfer window. The eventual solution must meet the interests of all parties, including the wishes of the player and Atlético, as well as Juventus’ need to raise funds for new signings.