Davide Frattesi Moves From Inter to Lazio

·32·Sport
Davide Frattesi Moves From Inter to Lazio

One of the most high-profile deals of the Italian summer transfer window has been completed. Inter midfielder Davide Frattesi will continue his career at Lazio in the capital. According to the country’s sports media and, in particular, Fabrizio Romano, the transfer was fully finalized following last-minute negotiations. The player is returning to Rome after spending three seasons with the Nerazzurri. Goal.com reports that.

Davide Frattesi previously came through Roma’s youth academy, but this time he will wear the Biancocelesti shirt. Inter and Lazio’s management held intensive negotiations in recent days, agreeing on all the financial and legal aspects of the transfer formula. Under the agreement, the midfielder will initially join his new team on loan.

Transfer Details and Financial Terms

According to Goal.com, the transfer’s total value and terms have been clearly established. Lazio will pay €1 million for the loan. The agreement also includes a €14 million purchase option, which will become mandatory if certain conditions are met.

The obligation will primarily depend on the player’s number of appearances and Lazio’s position in the competition standings at the end of the season. In addition, the agreement includes a 50% sell-on clause in Inter’s favor. The parties are currently completing the document exchange process.

Medical Examination and Future Plans

The player will travel to Rome for a medical examination scheduled for tomorrow. The transfer is expected to be officially announced after these medical tests. After three inconsistent years at Inter, during which he scored 15 goals in total, Frattesi aims to become a regular starter at Lazio.

The move will give the player an opportunity to revive his place in the Italy national team and take on a more prominent role. Inter, meanwhile, has begun looking for a suitable replacement for the vacant position.

According to sources, the Milan club plans to bring in Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones as Davide Frattesi’s replacement. The English club values its player at €35 million, while Inter had already explored this option in January. Ahead of the new season, both clubs are actively working to strengthen their squads.

Davide FrattesiInterLazioSerie ATransfers
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