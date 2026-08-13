Liverpool legend and former player John Barnes told GOAL in an interview that German midfielder Florian Wirtz is his favorite player in the team. In his view, the young playmaker is capable of fully justifying his £116 million transfer fee and could eventually take on a leadership role at Merseyside, like Bruno Fernandes, rather than at Bayern Munich or another top club. This was reported in detail by ixbt.com and Goal.com. Goal.com reports .

It is worth recalling that Florian Wirtz joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen during the summer transfer window and briefly became the most expensive player in British football. However, his debut season in the English Premier League proved difficult both for him and for the team as a whole. Although Liverpool finished the league season in fifth place and secured Champions League qualification, the decline in results led to head coach Arne Slot’s dismissal.

A new coach and changes to the squad

Spanish coach Andoni Iraola is now in charge at Liverpool. He aims to reshape the star-studded squad and unlock the full potential of players who failed to deliver the expected results last season, including striker Alexander Isak, who arrived for £125 million, and Florian Wirtz. Isak scored just four goals last season, while Wirtz netted seven and provided the same number of assists.

According to John Barnes, the team’s previous struggles were linked to overlapping roles within the squad. Hugo Ekitike, Cody Gakpo and Wirtz tried to perform similar duties, resulting in a lack of balance on the pitch. Commenting on the situation, Barnes stressed that the team should be built around the German midfielder.

Florian Wirtz’s prospects for the new season

“He is my favorite player at Liverpool,” John Barnes said in an interview conducted in partnership with 247Bet. “Now the team needs to play around him. Previously, Ekitike, Gakpo and other players were doing the same job, but Wirtz must become the main figure.” The expert added that the player does not need excessive advice because he performs well every time he takes to the pitch.

Coach Andoni Iraola’s main task is to ensure that the team and its players adapt to one another. Wirtz, Isak and Mohamed Salah are all expected to showcase their best qualities in the new tactical system. If Liverpool can adapt its style of play to Florian Wirtz’s abilities, there is no doubt that fans will see much more from the star next season.