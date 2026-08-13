Honor Robot Phone Receives Over 400,000 Orders in Three Weeks

·32·Technology
Honor Robot Phone Receives Over 400,000 Orders in Three Weeks

Honor’s new and unusual gadget, the Robot Phone, has unexpectedly attracted strong interest in the market. According to ixbt.com, the innovative device managed to collect more than 400,000 preorders in China within just three weeks of its unveiling. As reported by Ixbt.com the publication.

Lo Wei, the company’s chief imaging engineer, said that customer demand had turned out to be even higher than expected. In his statement, he urged those interested to act quickly, emphasizing that they might otherwise miss out on the new smartphone.

Unusual Camera and Technical Capabilities

The smartphone stands out from conventional mobile devices with its advanced photography capabilities and distinctive design. The Honor Robot Phone is equipped with the latest technological solutions and is attracting the attention of mobile photography enthusiasts.

Its robotic camera stabilizer is one of the device’s key distinguishing features. The smartphone also includes the special YOYO system and professional image-processing technologies developed in cooperation with the renowned ARRI company.

Prices and Storage Options

The new flagship is currently available in two storage configurations, with the following prices:

  • The base version with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage costs 10,000 yuan;
  • The higher-end model with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage costs 13,000 yuan.
The official sales of the Honor Robot Phone are scheduled to begin on August 18 this year. Experts believe that receiving hundreds of thousands of orders from the very first days will further strengthen the brand’s position in the mobile industry.

HonorRobot PhoneSmartphoneChinaTechnology
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