Xiaomi Releases the First Test Version of the New HyperOS 4 Operating System

·28·Technology
Xiaomi Releases the First Test Version of the New HyperOS 4 Operating System

Xiaomi has released the first beta version of its next-generation operating system, HyperOS 4, making it available to users. According to Ixbt.com, development of the new system has focused primarily on improving system performance, enhancing usability, and expanding AI capabilities, which is expected to significantly improve device performance. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The updated HyperOS 4 architecture incorporates Xiaomi HyperCore technology, which includes workload calculation and data preloading functions. This solution enables more efficient allocation of system resources and reduces the load on the CPU during frequently performed operations.

App and Interface Optimization

Developers have created a new application execution mechanism and deeply optimized interaction between the system and software layers. In particular, the smoothness of animations on the home screen and in popular apps, as well as interface responsiveness, has reportedly improved significantly.

One of the system’s key innovations is its expanded AI functionality. The new software introduces a range of user conveniences, automating task planning and content creation processes.

AI and Supported Devices

HyperOS 4 introduces the next-generation Super XiaoAi 2.0 voice assistant, integrated with Xiaomi’s MiMo large language model. This intelligent assistant improves task planning and content generation in scenarios involving simultaneous interaction with multiple apps and devices.

The initial beta version is currently available for the company’s latest flagship gadgets. Buyers and testers can try out the new system’s capabilities on the following devices:

  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition
  • Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17
  • Redmi K90 Pro Max, its special Champion Edition variant, and Redmi K90
  • Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 8 tablets

XiaomiHyperOSSmartphonesArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
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