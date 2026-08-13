Real Madrid searching for a playing style ahead of the season

·36·Sport
Real Madrid searching for a playing style ahead of the season

Goal.com reports .

The club won all of its summer friendlies. That included Wednesday evening’s match against Deportivo La Coruña, when Madrid secured a 1–0 victory. However, the positive results could not fully conceal the team’s shortcomings on the pitch.

Balance on the pitch and squad problems

Pre-season tests showed that Real Madrid lack a clear playing style when building attacks. Gaps between the lines and lapses in concentration could cause serious difficulties when official competitions begin.

José Mourinho is still testing players and managing their minutes. During matches, the team sometimes loses its cohesion, while opponents try to exploit those gaps. This requires the coach to review his tactics after every game.

Bernardo Silva becomes the cornerstone of the new project

Although the club’s internal atmosphere and mood in training are reportedly improving, José Mourinho’s reactions during matches show that there is still plenty of work to do. In his view, the team is gradually developing.

Bernardo Silva is taking one of the central roles in the new project. His arrival has brought order to midfield. The Portuguese not only makes decisive contributions in the final third but also offers an important solution for building attacks from the back and linking the lines.

Real MadridJosé MourinhoBernardo SilvaLa LigaFootball
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